Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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mjd
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Jack, several times over the past few years your posts have stated the NRC mission (and responsibility) is for ensuring nuclear plant designs (and operation) insure "safety."

Read NRC MEMORANDUM AND ORDER (CLI-81-10}; (note below)

doesn't it clearly say, in the Commission's own opinion and words, that safety is the responsibility of everyone who touches commercial nuclear power EXCEPT the NRC. NRC is responsible for ensuring a plant is designed (and built) according to approved codes and standards, and they do it by inspections (and document reviews). An important part of that process is by QA. But as you have pointed out several times using Korean shipbuilding as an example, QA by the appropriate end user parties is key. If all NRC does is document review against codes and standards, can't that be done by a competent administrative clerk type employee with a thorough checklist? What do we need the NRC for, just because the law (Atomic Energy Act) requires it?

Note: This document was the Commission response to the TMI2 owners trying to sue the NRC for the TMI2 industrial accident. I can't seem to copy/paste that document into this comment. If you can't find it in NRC ADAMS (or other) archives, I can send it to you as an email attachment.

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