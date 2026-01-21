Gordian Knot News

Rod Adams
Jan 21

Jack:

I confess to having been one of the anti-LNTers that fell into the trap of relabeling the LNT model as the "no safe dose" model. I think I did it as a reaction to the way that the LNT enabled nuclear energy opponents to loudly and repeatedly claim that there is "no safe dose" of radiation. A search of Atomic Insights shows that I started down this dead end path more than 15 years ago.

Your "no repair" label is much better and should be far more effective in the important effort to convince [remind] the public that our bodies evolved to overcome damage done by a hostile environment. The very same mechanisms that repair DNA damage done by using oxygen in metabolic processes works to repair damage from low level radiation. The repair isn't instantaneous, so dose rate matters far more than total dose.

I get it. Thank you.

Herschel Specter
Jan 21

Jack: I think that this discussion is incomplete and should add the insights from your "Eben Byers and radiothor". You said that "Strong evidence that our bodies can handle dose rates up to at least 20mSv/day." I can identify others that support this observation. One doesn't need to know the precise dose rate that is the upper range of what is safe. Just put in near zero radiological health effects below 20 mSv/day and it would show that virtually all low dose health effects models that indicate non-zero health effects in this range are wrong. Herschel

