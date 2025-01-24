Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RE reality check's avatar
RE reality check
Jan 24, 2025

Wow, this was enlightening. I assumed the N stamp was the nuclear equivalent of an ASME pressure vessel stamp wrt inspections, etc.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jack Devanney and others
Michael Jones's avatar
Michael Jones
Jan 24, 2025

https://www.enr.com/articles/43325-witness-to-the-origins-of-a-huge-nuclear-construction-flop

Reply
Share
6 replies by Jack Devanney and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Devanney · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture