Figure 1. GKG worst case public dose rate profile at Fukushima, no evacuation. Only first two years shown. Just about all Fukushima evacuees would have experienced far less harmful dose rate profiles had they not evacuated.

This is a subject that the GKN has talked about over and over. For example, SNT versus LNT at Fukushima, Yes, we could have another Chernobyl, and The Taipei Apartment Dweller Exposure. The Karunagappally dose rate profiles are mainly groundshine. But perhaps these epistles were too long for the likes of Facebook. Here’s another shorter try.

Groundshine is external photon radiation from material deposited on and in surfaces, Groundshine has been extensively studied at Chernobyl. The seminal paper is Golikov-2002.

MacQuigg is also concerned about resuspension. The best way to resuspend absorbed particles is a fire. We had a fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in 2015. This was studied by Evangeliou et al. The ambient air dose rates in the exclusion zone peaked at about 1 mSv per year. Resuspension, unlike groundshine, is a phony issue.

Groundshine has been even more carefully studied after Fukushima. A key focus of these authors has been cesium weathering. Their findings have been incorporated into the GKG model. We have a pretty good idea of the groundshine dose rates at both Chernobyl and Fukushima.

The issue is the harm associated with these dose rate profiles. This comes down to LNT vs SNT. Due to Cesium-137’s 30 year life, groundshine lasts a lifetime. If you assume no evacuation, as all the GKG analyses of both Chernobyl and Fukushima do, and LNT, you can accumulate 40 year doses of more than1000 mSv. For example, GKG’s worst hit Okumans at Fukushima got 812 mSv over 40 years. Figure 1 shows the GKG dose rate profile for these people. The LNT mortality is a scary 3.9%.

The worst case profile starts of at about 1.6 mSv/d, which is less than the pre-1950 ICRP 2 mSv/d tolerance dose rate. The profile falls rapidly to about 0.4 mSv/d, and then starts declining very slowly. After two years, the dose rate is down to about 0.2 mSv/d. Now we are at Karunagappally numbers. The high dose cohort in that population showed a slight decrease in cancer. The SNT mortality for the high end Fukushima group is 0.0027%. Under LNT you can make an argument for evacuating the worst hit areas around Fukushima. Under SNT, you are clearly better off evacuating no one. 50 nearly immediate murders would have been avoided, plus something like 2000 premature deaths during exile.

A corollary of using LNT is that due to the slow Cs-137 decay, evacuations end up as exiles. The shape of Figure 1 is typical of just about all public dose rate profiles in a NPP release, rapid decline for a couple of months, followed by very slow decline during which the cumulative dose just keeps building. In the case of Chernobyl, even under SNT you can made a case for evacuating the Pripyat kids and moms for maybe 60 days. But after that they can come back. Under LNT, they cant.

MacQuigg has stumbled on the core issue. If we can’t repair DNA damage as LNT claims, nuclear power is so hazardous that it is a Faustian bargain. If we can repair DNA damage as SNT claims, then a providential Nature has twice blessed humanity.

a) She has given us a nearly pollution free source of dispatchable electricity with an insane energy density and all the blessings thereof.

b) She has provided us with a DNA repair system that can handle the unique hazard associated with this magical source.

The only way we can screw this up is by denying (b), which results in rejecting (a). That would be auto-genocidal.