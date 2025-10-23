Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David MacQuigg's avatar
David MacQuigg
2h

Jack, this is excellent. I will ignore the ad hominem (I get worse from the anti's) and read the articles you have cited.

You may have misunderstood the question. There is no argument over LNT (I have not "stumbled on the core issue"). The worry about groundshine is easy to quantify (a few microwatts per square meter). The question was about Cs-137 in the dust long after the plume has blown over.

I think you are right that it is not a problem, but just calling it a "phony issue" won't convince the anti's on FaceBook. Why should you care what they think? Because these are the people who control public opinion. Your NRA proposal will get nowhere if all you do is preach to the choir.

Keep up the good work. Your articles are by far the best on the nuclear debate. Let me and others engage with the morons. Be more tolerant when we come back with a question.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A.C.'s avatar
A.C.
4h

That's rather a holy hyperbole Friday there Jack.

Cohen showed, rather convincingly, in his book, The Nuclear Energy Option, that even using LNT, nuclear power is very safe, indeed much safer than any other means of generating reliable power. It is on par with wind and solar, and those aren't reliable. Cohen also showed that using LNT and long time frames, what anti-nukes do regularly to score points, nuclear power has very big net health benefits, due to reduced radon from using the uranium up.

Cohen's book is a real eye opener. Still one of the best books ever written on nuclear energy risks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Devanney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture