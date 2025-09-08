Gordian Knot News

Hydro and nuke are a marriage made in heaven. Not surprisingly, most of the success stories in nuclear were actually nuclear+hydro grids. The nuke does the baseload, the hydro can throttle easily for peaking/load following, without wastage. Throttling nukes requires control rods so that wastes fuel, the hydro plant just raises the reservoir water level, so energy can be stored for later.

One idea I am particularly fond of is to use the hydro reservoir as a cooling lake. No ugly cooling towers, and better thermal efficiency for the nuke plant. Plus the recreationists will appreciate a few degrees warmer water.

Another idea that extends from this naturally is to use the reservoir also as backup cooling, gravity driven feed to the steam generators (PWR) or isolation condenser tanks (BWR). just a simple hand valve and no more Fukushimas. Years of shutdown cooling supply all gravity fed at a quarter-turn twist of a ball valve.

Coupla problems though. Hydro dams tend to be in difficult to reach areas. Ideal sites have barge access, ideally from sea. Hydro dams tend to be the opposite unless the entire hydro river is navigable with decent under keel clearance for barges. In my case it is even worse, we have a flat country - no hydro dams to begin with.

In terms of covers. Can nuke developers please refrain from using Soviet gray and bare concrete "colors". What's a nice fresh paintjob in the big scheme of things? Yucca Mountain still has ugly rusted pipes sticking out of the tunnel.

Great article and footnotes. I worked for NZBC, New Zealand's equivalent of the BBC in the UK for six years as my first job. Our standard operating procedure was to run backup generators on full load for at least two hours every month. Long experience had taught them that you don't just make sure they run now and then. The last site I was stationed at had 1MW of backup power, being the largest transmitter site in the country. (A WW2 submarine diesel power plant coupled to a suitable alternator). During the winter months Porirua City substation control would call us up about 5-5:30 in the afternoon and ask us to go to backup power for a couple of hours to help them ride out the "Come home and switch the lights and the stove on" peak usage.

