Figure 1. Ukraine: area controlled by Russia in red.

Nobody asked me and it has almost nothing to do with solving the Gordian Knot; but here's my proposal for redrawing the map in eastern Ukraine.

1) Putin gets to choose the pre-2014 Ukrainian territory that he thinks should be part of Mother Russia.

2) We have a referendum in which the voters in Putin's selected area choose whether or not they want be ruled by Moscow or Kiev. While the referendum is being organized, we have a ceasefire.

3) If 50% or more of the people in Putin's area vote for Moscow, all that territory becomes Russian. Otherwise all that area reverts back to Ukraine.

Assuming the US/EU are able to enforce a fair vote, a big if, Putin will have to pick an area where he is sure he will get 50% of the vote. If Putin rejects this offer outright, it will expose the weakness of his claims, and weaken his overall bargaining position. If he accepts the offer only to begin unsuccessful haggling over how the election is run, a cease fire is not the worst of all possible outcomes.

This would be my opening move if I were Zelenskyy.