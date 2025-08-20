Gordian Knot News

Mforti
6h

Let's announce this now and give Putin plenty of time to rearrange populations (ethnic cleansing and importing of Russians). I'm sure it's already happened in the areas Russia controls. Instead how about giving control of all pre-2014 areas to Ukraine for a year or 2 and then have those elections?

Clyde Kahrl
5h

They already did this over 30years ago. Even the most Russian portions of the Ukraine voted by 80% to leave Russia and join Ukraine. Over the past several hundred years the Russians have pursued a number of genocide campaigns in Ukraine. And they remember that. Many historians believe that if Hitler had gone to the Ukrainians and asked them to join up, he could have gotten them as allies against the Russians. This would have seriously altered the outcome of WWII.

