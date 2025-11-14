Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

Goronwy Price
6h

Trump doesn’t understand economics, what’s new. Biden was not much better with the IRA. Nuclear will thrive if the regulatory stranglehold is removed and carbon is priced to match its impact. Unfortunately I can’t see it happening, but on the positive side the need is so great that I am sure Terrapower and some of the other innovators will find a market.

