Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rod Adams's avatar
Rod Adams
5h

Jack - Thank you for reminding us of the report to the public and the fact that the BEAR committee neither wrote it nor reviewed it.

With regard to the assertion that the Rockefeller Foundation involvement was solely motivated by a desire to halt weapons testing, can you help me understand how this paragraph from page 29 of the report aligns with that motivation?

"Contamination

The "natural content" of radioactive elements in foods now consumed by animals and man is not the same as in the pre-atomic age. Though extremely small, the difference is measurable, and inescapable. Fallout from weapons tests has added radioisotopes which were not there

before to air, soil and water. The radioactive elements are taken up by crops through the roots and also directly through the leaves. THE COMMITTEE BELIEVES THAT THE SLOWLY RISING BACKGROUND OF RADIATION CAUSED BY WEAPONS TESTING IN PEACETIME AT THE PRESENT RATE IS NOT LIKELY TO IMPAIR OR INTERFERE WITH FOOD PRODUCTION. However, the levels which might result from atomic warfare, or from MISHAPS WITH NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS in peacetime could have catastrophic effects on agricultural production. In case of severe contamination the material causing most concern would be strontium 90. There appears to be no way of preventing its accumulation in bone tissue. All available foods in heavily contaminated areas might contain significant levels of radiostrontium, perhaps for years."

Emphasis added. The comment about weapons testing at the present rate seems to be designed to reassure the public, not to motivate them to take action to halt testing. On the other hand, describing the effects of power plant mishaps as having catastrophic effects is almost certainly aimed at motivating opposition to nuclear power.

There are also a number of interesting statements on pages 30-32 that raise concerns about nuclear power plants. Here is the conclusion of the report.

"It is clear that the safe and rational growth of a nuclear power industry involves more than designing individual plants. The presence of a single large installation will be felt, in various ways, over a wide region. Obviously, it will not do to let nuclear plants spring up ad lib, over the earth. The development of atomic energy is a matter for careful, integrated planning. A large part of the information that is needed to make intelligent plans is not yet at hand. There is not much time left to acquire it."

Though it isn't a condemnation of nuclear power, it sure isn't a ringing endorsement of the technology's capability to improve the human condition. Given that it was published just a couple of years AFTER Eisenhower's visionary speech to the United Nations, it is a real downer. IMO, the most inspiring line from the Atoms for Peace speech was "A special purpose would be to provide abundant electrical energy in the power-starved areas of the world." Achieving that vision would require nuclear plants to be widely distributed.

daniel corcos's avatar
daniel corcos
9h

This book reflects the knowledge of the time. It was wrong, but that has been changed. The problem is that the situation regarding cancer was subsequently locked down once its genetic origin was understood. It then became necessary to conceal the facts.

