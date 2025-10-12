Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David MacQuigg's avatar
David MacQuigg
1d

OK, you have convinced me that use of WIPP for NPP waste is not just a convenient use of an already existing facility, but a boost to the anti-nuclear position that the danger of NPP waste is extreme. This is relevant to our discussion on Waste Management in Citizendium. I will add a link to your article. We already have your earlier response on our Debate Guide page:

// Response from Jack Devanney, Principal Engineer, ThorCon USA Inc, and author of Why Nuclear Power Has Been A Flop email 14 July 2023:

"Deep Geologic Disposal is an order of magnitude more expensive than dry cask. It is both unnecessary and stupid. It is stupid because you are throwing away already refined U-238, which we will need for breeders. It is stupid because it sends a clear message that spent fuel is uniquely dangerous. In fact, after the [penetrating radiation] is gone, spent fuel is just another poison, and not a particularly dangerous one."

//

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A.C.'s avatar
A.C.
1d

A far cheaper plan would be to solution-mine a small salt cavern, then add cement to the TRU waste and pump the grout down. Then seal the rest of the cavern and borehole with more (clean) grout. The should-cost would be under 10 million, and no need for ventilation systems or flammable kitty-litter.

Of course this idea would never be used, as it is too cheap for modern merchants of despair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jack Devanney and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Devanney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture