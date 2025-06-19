Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

Michael Magoon
Jun 19

I am not sure that I agree that shifting nuclear regulation from the NRC to the EPA would be pro-nuclear. The EPA has done an awful lot to hamstring fossil fuels. They might do the same for nuclear.

A.C.
Jun 23

The EPA recommended that the tritium levels in drinking water be 740 Bq/l. The Brookhaven National Lab determined that the no observable effect level for tritium in drinking water be 37 MBq/l.

That's 50000 times more stringent than an esteemed national lab recommended as zero effect level.

Doesn't fill me with much confidence. There is perhaps some merit to the conspiracy theory that this was all just to keep CANDUs out.

The EPA has no business being in the licensing process of a nuclear plant. They should be the environment police, law enforcement type. Having them intimately involved in the nuclear licensing business is like having a squadron of policemen be present in the driving school and tell you whether or not you get your license. That's not their intended purpose.

