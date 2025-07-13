Talk about a Freudian slip!!! “Cheap” got replaced by “Safe” in the title. These people have gotten even to me. Mea maxima culpa.

Table 1. Last Page, Table of Contents, Version I

Version vI of How We Can Make Nuclear Cheap Again is now available on Amazon. The I is in hexatrigental. It's 18 in boring old decimal. The big change is the inclusion of an Appendix consisting of the present draft of the Nuclear Reorganization Act(NRA). The main text has been rewritten to incorporate the NRA.

Idea is to make UCert more palatable to open minded liberals. The big compromise is the Nuclear Certification Authority's ability to override a Certification Society's willingness to certify a design if the Nuclear Arbitration Board(NAB) agrees with them. This will almost never happen as long as the makeup of the NAB is on balance responsible for providing cheap, reliable, low CO2 electricity to the nation, and only that long.

Unfortunately, the page count jumped by about 20. Since the book is priced as low as Kindle will allow, the price jumped too. But I am assured it's actually cheaper after applying the Department of Commerce hedonic adjustment. Those of us who can't figure out the difference between hedonic and hedonistic have the comfort of knowing we can download the same NRA draft for nothing from NRA Draft V3. Nothing is about what the hedonic adjustment is worth.