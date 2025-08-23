Figure 1. Clunky but instructive model of the ABWR. The feedwater is pumped into the RPV(Reactor Pressure Vessel) through the blue pipes, then flows down the outside annulus of the RPV, then up through the fuel elements in the center, boiling in the process. The steam is extracted from the top of the RPV, and flows out the red pipes to the turbine hall. It's a simple process, almost magical.

In 2013, GE-Hitachi (GEH) began the process of getting their 1350 MW Advanced Boiling Water Reactor (ABWR) licensed by the UK Office of Nuclear Regulation (ONR). This was in anticipation of building two ABWR's at the Wylfa site in Wales. Four ABWR's were already operating in Japan.

Requirement 73 of the IAEA's Safety of Nuclear Power Plants:Design mandates the plants "to control gaseous radioactive releases to the environment below the authorized limits on discharges and to keep them as low as reasonably achievable",\cite{iaea-2016a}[p 53] The ONR in implementing ALARA requires HEPA filters on all HVAC vents including the turbine building. The Japanese required HEPA filters only on the radioactive waste building. The other buildings were allowed medium efficiency filters. The ONR also required Bag In/Bag Out protection for the filter change outs.

It turned out that complying with the UK rules required a fairly complete redesign of the ABWR HVAC system including the ducting. This in turn meant reanalyzes for all the impacted spaces. To avoid this, GEH went to great pains to show that the changes would reduce the Most Exposed Person(MEP) dose from the vent releases from 2.2 to 2.1 microsieverts per year. 0.1 microsieverts is approximately the dose that a human gets from eating a banana. The ONR did not dispute the calculation, but was unmoved. ALARA required the reduction.

In defense of the ONR, I don't think they had much choice. Other designs had complied with their requirement. The requirement was obviously reasonably achievable. If the ONR had disowned ALARA, those vendors would have a legitimate claim of favortism. The legal implications must have been frightening.

Much more fundamentally, if we start allowing the cost of a requirement to be a factor, the whole regulatory apparatus starts to fall apart. GEH's analysis showed that the UK vent requirement obviously reduces societal welfare. The cost of the UK vent requirement vastly outweighed the benefit, avoiding a banana dose for a hypothetical person who exists only as a bounding case.

The vent requirement should be changed to simply require the HVAC system to keep the Most Exposed Person dose rate profile to less than a legally acceptable cancer incidence level, say 10 in a million, using a reasonably realistic radiation harm model. But if we start applying that test to vents, we would need to do the same to all our requirements. That would put us on the slippery slope back to should-cost nuclear.

As it turned out, GEH finally got the UK version of the ABWR approved in 2019; but the ABWR’s at Wylfa were never built. In 2020, GEH backed out citing "financial reasons". The UK government would not offer GEH the Regulated Asset Base subsidy it wanted. Regulated Asset Base(RAB) is the new name for the good old American regulated monopoly, in which the more money the utility spends, the more money the investors make.

GEH had seen all it needed to see of UK's independent regulatory agency. Under RAB, the ratepayer bears all the costs of regulatory changes and uncertainty. Regulators are happy. Investors are happy. And the ratepayers are screwed. The Labour government has recently revived the RAB idea. That's how Labour represents the common man.