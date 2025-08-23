Gordian Knot News

Robert Craig
15h

Outstanding as always, thank you. One minor quibble though. The Regulated Asset Base model was introduced by the previous Conservative government a couple of years after Wylfa fell through.

You are of course right that the new Labour government has adopted it without demur and it is the funding model for the second major reactor being built at Sizewell C.

The first one, Hinkley Point C, was funded by EDF and the government. Both are eyewateringly expensive at c. $14m per MW, despite Kepco apparently being around $2.5m per MW.

Rolls Royce are the preferred bidder for a fleet of SMRs, coming in at a chunky 470MW, but they're FOAK so it will be at least 10 years to first completion.

The existing fleet (c. 5GW)are due to be closed by 2030, with numerous extensions already, with one exception at Sizewell B. But the graph is pointing down not up at the moment, despite all the recent hype.

When you get in the weeds of everything the ONR has done, it all sounds superficially reasonable. It's only when your step back and look at the whole package that you can see how ridiculous the multiple layers are.

Anyway, more power to your elbow and thanks for all your insights.

A.C.
1h

The UK regulator uses a variant of ALARA called ALARP. Mostly similar except there are 2 levels: a low level below which no action need be taken, and a high level above which no license can be given. In between the applicant would have to provide justification that the dose is acceptabable i.e. no further design or operating actions are reasonable. This is mostly grand standing, with the applicant providing some lame argument or engineering analysis to show it is all fine. After reviewing the dose limits it seems to me that the big problem is not so much the unlikely accidents, but the interpolation down to the normal operating level. Basically you can draw a more or less log line down with probability. You end up with a weird and unscientific standard that says it is ok for an unlikely accident to expose someone with 100000 microsievert, while not allowing 10 microsieverts a year of normal emissions. All because of probabilities that are made up and arbitrary on the unlikely end of things, and over conservative dose estimates on the normal emissions side of things. Partly this is because engineers are conservative bunch so they like to err on the cautious side. And partly because of LNT assumption. These amplify each other and you end up with death by a thousand cuts.

The main dose from turbine building effluent is noble gases. A regulator who demands a particulate filter to trap inert gases. So they don't understand the difference between a solid and a gas. Doesn’t instill much confidence in the UK regulator. And yet they allow dense packing and refueling with the containment open to air and both the active core and the hot buffer pool of freshly discharged densely packed spent fuel. Basically all large release risk is from the small fraction of time the containment is open during refueling, so it’s an unbalanced design. Plus station blackout is still a pretty ugly accident even with filtered venting. Regulator needs to get their priorities straight. I dislike a few aspects of the ABWR design but not having a solid filter for trace gas emissions in the non nuclear plant isn't one of them.

The real troublesome part is that the regulator gave the ok for them to proceed with a few ifs and buts that could clearly be met yet the applicant disbanded on vague "financial" reasons. This I suspect is where the crux is. If the investors and owners of plant are not convinced that going ahead with a licensed/licensable design then there is much more going on than a standard or a filter. The EPR builds show what is really the problem. The system ends up being so expensive that to construct it with the investors behind it requires endless financial guarantees, high interest rates, and massive CAPEX sandbagging to keep everyone and the supply chain happy to even get the go ahead. I wonder how many more Hinkley Points there must be for real change to happen. The Brits seem to have clink in their pockets yet so they seem unwilling to learn the real lessons.

