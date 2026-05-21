Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Geoff Olynyk's avatar
Geoff Olynyk
7h

Jack — Long Mott (X-energy project in Texas at Dow Seadrift) has its license to construct application in front of the NRC right now, they’re not just in pre-licensing engagement. It was submitted March 2025 (https://www.nrc.gov/reactors/new-reactors/advanced/who-were-working-with/applicant-projects/long-mott )

You say you can’t do an end-run around the strangling regulatory system by changing technologies… from my seat here in Canada, it almost appears that that’s what the Trump administration wants to do? Like the DOE licensing pathway for experimental reactors, and the very strong new direction to the NRC, the elimination of ALARA as a principle, and so on, primarily focused on Gen-IV reactors. X-Energy Long Mott doesn’t have a containment building! (Since the TRISO fuel is considered functional containment.)

There’s a principle in big organizations like governments or giant companies that sometimes if a system is broken and you can’t reform it, then the easiest way to fix things is to build a new system, start running things through that new system, and then when the new one has proven its worth, let the old one wither, and then the new one just *is* the system. (Carney is doing this with defence procurement here.)

What if they’re doing exactly what you’re proposing, it’s just they’re building the new system before they abolish the old NRC?

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Jory Pacht's avatar
Jory Pacht
5h

Obviously, you are skeptical of Trump's plan to have ten new light water reactors under construction by 2030. It is also clear from another post that you are not a fan of the Westinghouse AP1000's which Trump is planning on building Can you elaborate on these issues.

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