Irene Aegerter
Jun 23

Thanks so much for this excellent comparison of FAA and NRC. It is important that in each country in the respective law there are propositions to omit the LNT. The fear of radioactivity is one big obstacle of the acceptance of nuclear Power especially by women.

Dr. Irene Aegerter, founding President of Women in Nuclear (WiN)

1 reply by Jack Devanney
msxc
Jun 23

Analogies are fun to play, and only take us that far. Somehow "air travel is the safest means for transportation" calms people enough, and "Nuclear power is the safest way of making power, especially reliable power" is not sufficient(that is true even with accidents and  LNT falsehood in deaths/TWh comparisons). Fear perception is unbelievable and fascinating- no objectivity in the general public eyes.

Every once in a while an airliner drops from the sky and no sane person/organization calls for immediate grounding of the same model or (more importantly) air travel in total(happens for civilian NPP all the time after an uneventful trip without consequences). World is waiting to know exactly why the recent Boeing Dreamliner in India crashed, but the pretty stellar safety record of that model until now is enough for not causing "panic moves". Working and real safety records from the fleet of hundreds civilian NPPs over tens of years should have the same calming effect. People forget about the "benefit" part of the equation?

B737 MAX is an example of both manufacturer and regulator surviving through a serious confidence crisis with a clear negligence involved and hundreds of real undeniable casualties. 

Maybe electrons are just too reliable in the "developed world", cheap enough(still, but that is already not truth in Europe), so there is no clear image of "benefits" part of the equation in people's minds to defend and demand cheap NP vs air-travel?

