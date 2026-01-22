Gordian Knot News

Robert Hargraves
Jan 22

I, too, decry the US tort system that awards billions just for 'failure to warn", even though NO evidence of harm from Roundup was found. If the future US builds a thousand nuclear power reactors there will be accidents with radiation releases. Perfection is impossible. Radiation harm to health will be very unlikely, as shown at Fukushima. To provide low-cost, ample nuclear power we must educate citizens and legislators about radiation effects and limit compensation to real harm. More at https://hargraves.substack.com/i/176322713/accident-insurance

A.C.
8d

Why does an alternate radiation harm model have to be perfect? The ruling model is so flawed you can write a book about it - and you basically did.

No scientist with any professional integrity would claim that radiation effects are linear and that dose rate doesn't matter, while accepting and using fudge factors such as DDREF. Dose rate rate doesn't matter, if we apply this here fudge factor to correct for it. Really, 1+1=20 if we apply a factor of 10 correction over it. Riiiight. A toddler can see the flaws in the argument yet we have entire scientific committees, regulators and businesses that continue to cling to LNT.

LNT-ers set out to prove that the effects must be linear, so they will apply fudge factors and arbitrary binning and various statistical techniques of tomfoolery to obfuscate and bebother. Even then often the correlation is so poor that it must be rejected, so they will - radiation effects are linear so any study that shows they aren't is rejected to prove that it is.

LNT is politically motivated. It is not about real science.

As to the common man and woman, they are not interested in word smithing or the umpteenth decimal. That comes across as lawyer-esque, desperately trying to defend something bad. Scientists think in terms of probabilities but not Jane the housewife. She just wants to know, are my children safe. I like to use the term 'harmless'. A single drop of wine could cause cancer, but any normal person knows that a drop of wine is harmless. We know that radiation doses on order of 1 or 2 mSv per day are harmless, even when sustained indefinitely. Parents be comforted.

