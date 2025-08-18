Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Hargraves's avatar
Robert Hargraves
18h

Yes, SPECS! One part of being CIO was getting staff to write specs. Users talked to programmers who wrote code. Who knew what the computers did? Previously as a consultant I worked with an officer in TRIMIS, the military's health care system. He spec'd an expensive Burroughs computer and software just like one they had. I insisted on writing a functional spec and going out for bids. Costs came in a a tenth of their original expectations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jack Devanney
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jack Devanney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture