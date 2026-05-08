Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Lars Jorgensen's avatar
Lars Jorgensen
3d

"(b) The total inventory of thorium, uranium, and plutonium contained in the nuclear reactor or any individual nuclear reactor that is part of the nuclear plant must not exceed 10 metric tons." I do like the "any individual nuclear reactor" - each Can is a separate nuclear reactor and we are right at 10 tonnes per Can.

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1 reply by Jack Devanney
Rod Adams's avatar
Rod Adams
3d

Jack - Thank you for reading through the nearly 500 pages and extracting the key bits. Someday you will be amply rewarded.

You gave me another opportunity to mention my favorite topic about external forces that like expensive, slow nuclear.

"The regulators will have plenty of help from the incumbents. The last thing they want is the kind of competition needed to drive nuclear’s does-cost back down to its should-cost."

The last thing that any incumbent energy source provider wants is to enable nuclear suppliers to drive their costs down to "should cost" levels. ALL of them stand to lose a great deal of wealth and power in that situation.

The ones with the most to lose are those whose quarterly PROFITS are in the $100M-$20B range. Most of those are involved in selling natural gas and oil. Some are NOCs and provide substantial shares of national income.

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