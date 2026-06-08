Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

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Paul Montgomery's avatar
Paul Montgomery
2d

Can you clarify my understanding of figure 1. It says "UK fallout dose rates" -- which I assume to be reasonably constant over the entirety of the U.K. To get the total dose rate at a location in the U.K. one would have to add the local background dose rate. In Cornwall in 1963, we would add the fallout dose rate of 0.15 mSv/yr to the background dose rate of 7.8 mSv/yr

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1 reply by Jack Devanney
Robert Hargraves's avatar
Robert Hargraves
2d

Maybe 60 Minutes on new CBS.

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