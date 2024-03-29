Site Directory

Gordian Knot News is now up to nearly 200 posts. They range in importance from fundamental to trivial; in writing quality from pretty good to tech manualese. But it is impossible to figure out either importance or readability from the title. So I've prepared a list of links, which groups the posts by subject and gives them a grade. The same post can show up multiple times. The six posts that have been awarded an A* constitute the core Gordian Knot Group argument. A means you must read this to stay in the choir. B means you should read the piece. C means read this if you have nothing better to do. D means don't waste your time.In many cases, there is a very similar PDF on the Flop Book site, in which case I have also included a link to display that file. The PDF's are much better referenced, sometimes have more info, and are often more up to date. In some cases, there is no substack counterpart; so the PDF is listed by itself. The Why Nuclear Power Has Been a Flop book covers just about all these subjects. You can download it from here, but you must log in to do so. The best exposition of GKN’s proposal for solving both energy poverty and global warming is How We Can Make Nuclear Cheap Again which is available from Amazon and elsewhere.

ALARA

A*. The Case for 2 mSv/day 2.0 substack PDF

A. ALARA substack

A. ALARA is a Showstopper PDF

B. ALARA’s Not So Bad. What about Korea, China? substack PDF

B. Green Table Documentation PDF

B. There are only tradeoffs, Part 2 substack

B. Why are we so good at repairing radiation damage substack PDF

C. The Road to Hell is paved with Tax Credits substack

C. Is Devanney an Anti-nuke Mole? substack

D. The Case for 2 mSv/day substack PDF

Big Oil and Nuclear Power

C. Big Oil and Nuclear Power substack PDF

C. Random Comments on Nuclear Now substack

Buffer Zones

B. Nuclear Power Plants Need Buffer Zones substack PDF

B. More on Buffer Zones substack

Clean Up

B. You want Nuclear Waste. I'll show you nuclear waste. substack PDF

B. A Letter to Elon substack

C. Hanford Ripoff Back on Schedule substack

C. Moving the Moab Pile substack PDF

Cost of Nuclear Power

A*. Nuclear power was cheap: 3 cents/kWh cheap substack PDF

A. Nuclear Power is Too Safe substack PDF

A. Expensive Nuclear’s Dirty Secret substack PDF

A. Nuclear is too Expensive substack PDF

A. What is nuclear's should-cost substack PDF

A. How can NRC-style regulation be so expensive? substack PDF

A. The Mother of All Tragedies substack PDF

A. Should-cost Nuclear and Human Ignorance substack PDF

A. Nuclear and Wind/Solar substack PDF PDF

A. Nuclear and Dunkelflauten PDF

A. What if tanker crew deaths are intolerable? substack PDF

B. Nuclear Power's Economics Suck (PDF is slide deck) substack PDF

B. Nuclear power is too slow substack PDF

B. The Rise and Fall of Yankee Rowe substack PDF

B. Joe Sixpack and Nuclear Power substack PDF

B. Shipyard Production of Nuclear Power Plants substack PDF

B. The GKG Grid Model (Nerds Only) PDF

C. Blame the Crew substack PDF

C. Nuclear's Failure is the Contractors' Fault substack

C. Nuclear Power Cannot Loadfollow substack PDF

C. Camp Century substack PDF

C. The Nuscale Scam substack PDF

C. Cheap nuclear is healthy nuclear substack

C. Expensive nuclear will kill substack

C. Expensive nuclear is no where good enough substack PDF

C. Only Autocracy Can Save Nuclear Power substack PDF

C. Conflict of Interest? Yes, please. substack

C. There are no solutions, only tradeoffs substack PDF

C. There are only tradeoffs, Part 2 substack

C. The NuScale Debacle substack PDF

D. The Great Nuclear Revival that Never Was substack PDF

D. Green Hydrogen and Dunkelflauten PDF

Fusion

C. The Trouble with Fusion substack PDF

C. The Breakthrough in Fusion We've all been Waiting for substack

Global Warming

A. Thinking Quantitatively about CO2 Uncertainty substack PDF

A. Should-cost Nuclear and Human Ignorance substack PDF

A. Nuclear and Wind/Solar substack PDF

A. A Reminder substack PDF

A. The Mother of All Tragedies substack PDF

B. A Modest Proposal for Resolving our Differences on CO2 substack PDF

B. Low CO2 Electricity: the Options for Germany PDF

B. A Zero Fossil Grid Makes Sense for Nobody substack PDF

B. Turquoise Hydrogen substack PDF

B. Low Capacity Factor CO2 Intensity substack PDF

C. How much time do we have? substack PDF

C. Replacing Fossil Fuel substack PDF

C. A Plan that Adds Up substack PDF

C. The Second Miracle substack PDF

C. Green hydrogen and dunkelflauten PDF

C. Wilderness Preservation to Rural Industrialization (slides) PDF

C. Are the Climate Models Running Hot? PDF

C. The GKG Grid Model (Nerds Only) PDF

D. Malthusians and Misanthropes substack PDF

D. The Church of the Environment substack PDF

D. Should-cost Nuclear and Human Stupidity substack

Grid, Power

A. The REPOWER Plan substack PDF

A. President’s Speech on the Power Grid substack PDF

B. Put the Ratepayer in Charge substack PDF

B. REPOWER FAQ substack PDF

C. Low Capacity Factor CO2 Intensity substack PDF

C. Boulder’s Attempt to Change to a Muni substack

History of Nuclear Power

A. What about TMI, Fukushima, Chernobyl Slides PDF

B. Was Left, now Right substack PDF

C. The Three Mile Island 1 Restart substack PDF

C. Teller and the Two Lies substack PDF

C. Can we have a radioactive release without a panic? substack PDF

C. Camp Century substack PDF

B. The Rise and Fall of Yankee Rowe substack PDF

C. Big Oil and Nuclear Power substack PDF

C. The Anti-nukes Scuppered Nuclear Power substack

B. Malthusians and Misanthropes substack PDF

C. The David Besse Warning substack PDF

B. A 50 million dollar hairline crack substack PDF

B. Without regard to economic and social costs substack PDF

C. The NRC at Three Mile Island substack PDF

A. Ted Rockwell's Crusade substack PDF

C. Nuclear Quality: the N-stamp substack PDF

C. The Centrus Fiasco substack PDF

C. The Westinghouse-Kepco Suit substack PDF

C. The University of Washington Cesium Release substack PDF

C. Karma at Monticello substack PDF

C. A 30 million dollar pipe brace substack

C. The NuScale Debacle substack PDF

C. The Advance Act substack

C. The Nuscale Scam substack PDF

C. Visit to Bataan NPP 2013-09 substack

Hormesis

A. A Letter to my Fellow Hormetians substack

B. Radiation Hormesis 1 substack

B. Radiation Hormesis 2 substack

Linear No Threshold (LNT) Harm Model

A*. A Plug In Replacement for LNT PDF

A. LNT is nonsense substack PDF

A. Last word on LNT substack PDF

A. The Dumbest Graph of All Time substack PDF

A. Radiation Damage and Repair Slides PDF

A. LNT Slides PDF

A. Yes, we would have another Chernobyl substack PDF

A. LNT: the No Repair Theory of Radiation Harm (41 pages) PDF

A. Same Birthdays and Double Double Strand Breaks substack PDF

A. An ugly hypothesis shot down by a beautiful fact substack PDF

A. RERF experts claim their bomb survivor solid cancer mortality data is non-linear substack PDF

A. SNT versus LNT at Fukushima substack PDF

A. Replacing LNT with SNT substack PDF

A. LNT is prudent substack PDF

A. Ted Rockwell's Crusade substack PDF

A. Kerala Cancer Data, 2021 Update substack PDF

B. Is it time for BEIR VIII? substack PDF

B. A Letter to Elon substack

B. All models are wrong, but some are tragically misleading substack PDF

B. The Total Dose Cult substack PDF

B. The Policy Implications of SNT. substack PDF

B. Space Travel and SNT/LNT substack PDF

B. The Bomb Survivors and NCRP Commentary 27 substack PDF

B. Leave Town or Hunker Down. substack PDF

B. Defending LNT and the Goldstandard substack PDF

B. Circling the LNT Wagons: the INWORKS Study substack PDF

B. The ANS Position paper on LNT substack PDF

B. The LNT-is-not-inconsistent-with-the-data Argument substack PDF

B. A Sigmoid No Threshold Primer substack

B. Where are the revolutionaries? substack

B. An Open Letter to Secretary Wright substack

C. Teller and the Two Lies substack PDF

C. Rogue Bureaucracies Flaunt NRC/EPA Radiation Rules substack PDF

Linear With Threshold (LWT) Harm Model

B. Thinking through Linear With Threshold substack PDF

C. Four Simple Questions substack

Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)

A*. The Two Lies that Killed Nuclear Power 2.0 substack PDF

A. ALARA substack PDF

A. Nuclear Power is Too Safe substack PDF

A. What is nuclear's should-cost substack PDF

A. How can NRC-style regulation be so expensive? substack PDF

A. Without regard to economic and social costs substack PDF

A. What if tanker crew deaths are intolerable? substack PDF

A. Moving Nuclear from Proactive to Reactive Regulation substack PDF

A. Why Can’t the NRC be like the FAA? substack PDF

B. Lies, Damned Lies, and Probabilistic Risk Assessment substack PDF

B. The NRC’s Mission Statement substack PDF

B. Nuclear is too Expensive substack PDF

B. The Rise and Fall of Yankee Rowe substack PDF

B. No Rational Investor Can Play by These Rules substack PDF

B. A 50 million dollar hairline crack substack PDF

B. The Price Anderson Suicide Pact substack PDF

B. Why is INPO More Effective than the NRC? substack PDF

B. The Dense-Packing Fiasco substack PDF

B. An Apology to the Insiders substack

B. Four Simple Questions substack

C. The Advance Act substack

C. Nuclear Quality: the N-stamp substack PDF

C. Teller and the Two Lies substack PDF

C. A 30 million dollar pipe brace substack

C. The NRC at Three Mile Island substack PDF

C. The David Besse Warning substack PDF

C. TMI Lessons substack PDF

C. Blame the Crew substack PDF

C. Nuclear Power Cannot Loadfollow substack PDF

C. Leave Town or Hunker Down substack PDF

C. The Road to Hell is paved with Tax Credits substack

C. There are no solutions, only tradeoffs substack PDF

C. There are only tradeoffs, Part 2 substack

C. The NuScale Debacle substack PDF

C. Defending LNT and the Goldstandard substack PDF

C. A letter to Vivek substack

C. Rogue Bureaucracies Flaunt NRC/EPA Radiation Rules substack PDF

D. Accelerating Versatile Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy Act of 2023 substack

D. Can the NRC be Reborn substack

Nuclear Power Technology

A. Nuclear Magic. Where;s the Throttle? substack PDF



B. Nuclear Power Cannot Loadfollow substack PDF

C. Cooling Towers are Not Cool substack PDF

C. The Nuscale Scam substack PDF

Plant Production

B. What if tanker crew deaths are intolerable? substack PDF

B. Shipyard Production of Nuclear Power Plants substack PDF

B. A Tale of Two Ships substack PDF

C. The Illusory Learning Curve substack PDF

C. Real Quality Enforcement substack PDF

C. Nuclear Quality: the N-stamp substack PDF

C. Camp Century substack PDF

C. Cooling Towers are Not Cool substack PDF

Probabilistic Risk Assessment

B. Lies, Damned Lies, and Probabilistic Risk Assessment substack PDF

B. The NRC’s Abuse of PRA substack

Proliferation

A. A Desecrated Pledge: the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty substack PDF

B. Nuclear Power and Weapons Proliferation substack PDF

C. American Nuclear Export Controls substack

Prototype Testing

B. Prototype Testing in Practice substack PDF

C. Prototype Testing, Part 1 substack PDF

C. The Case for a Protopark at Hanford substack PDF

C. Hawaii and Pele's Energy substack PDF

Radiation Harm

A*. The Case for 2 mSv/day 2.0 substack PDF

A. Radiation Damage and Repair Slides PDF

A. Same Birthdays and Double Double Strand Breaks substack PDF

B. Green Table Documentation PDF

B. Kerala Cancer Data, 2021 Update substack PDF

B. The ANS Position Statement on Radiation Harm substack

C. Radiation Hormesis 1 substack

C. Radiation Hormesis 2 substack

C. Why are we so good at repairing radiation damage substack PDF

D. The Case for 2 mSv/day substack PDF

Renewables

A. Should-cost Nuclear and Human Ignorance substack PDF

A. Nuclear and Wind/Solar substack PDF

A. Expensive Nuclear’s Dirty Secret substack PDF

A. Electricity's Fundamental Flaw substack PDF

B. Replacing Fossil Fuel substack PDF

B. The Importance of Dunkelflauten substack PDF

B. Turquoise Hydrogen substack PDF

B. The Jacobson Roadmap substack PDF

C. Expensive Nuclear will Kill substack

C. Green Hydrogen and Dunkelflauten PDF

C. Nuclear and Dunkelflauten PDF

The Nuclear Waste Problem

A*. 600 year old spent nuclear fuel is just another poison substack substack PDF

A. Spent Nuclear Fuel Slides PDF

A. Yes, we would have another Chernobyl substack PDF

B. The Dense Packing Fiasco substack PDF

B. Deep Geologic Hubris substack PDF

B. Preserving Nuclear Ore PDF

C. Talking to People about Nuclear Power, Stage 1. substack

C. Slides for Talking Nuclear, Stage 1 PDF

C. Four Simple Questions substack

C. Dense Packing 2.0 substack

D. The Choir is Not Drawing substack

Sigmoid No Threshold (SNT) Harm Model

A*. SNT for Dummies substack PDF

A*. A Plug In Replacement for LNT PDF

A. The Dumbest Graph of All Time substack PDF

A. Radiation Damage and Repair Slides PDF

A. SNT Slides PDF

A. Standalone SNT Slides PDF (compresses above 2 presentations into 1)

A. Same Birthdays and Double Double Strand Breaks substack PDF

A. Zero Risk or Negligible Risk substack PDF

A. SNT versus LNT at Fukushima substack PDF

A. SNT and the Fukushima Personnel substack PDF

A. The Fukushima Workers, Part 2 substack PDF

A. Replacing LNT with SNT substack PDF

B. SNT: Frequently Asked Questions substack

B. SNT and EPA’s Maximum Individual Risk substack PDF

B. Space Travel and SNT/LNT substack PDF

B. The Bomb Survivors and NCRP Commentary 27 substack PDF

B. The Radium Dial Painters and SNT substack PDF

B. SNT is Too Conservative substack PDF

B. A Better SNT substack PDF

B. Dial Painters Dose Rates Revisited substack

B. A Sigmoid No Threshold Primer substack

B. The Policy Implications of SNT. substack PDF

B. Eating Bavarian Boar substack PDF

B. SNT and the Union of Concerned Scientists substack PDF

B. SNT Poster PDF

B. Nordhaus’ Jack’s-a-Gnome Piece substack

C. Why the NT in SNT substack PDF

C. Sigholders: A Dangerous Heresy substack

C. SNT and Internal Radiation PDF

C. Compensating Radiation Harm substack PDF

Slide Decks

A. Radiation Damage and Repair PDF

A. SNT Slides PDF

A. Standalone SNT Slides PDF (compresses above 2 presentations into 1)

A. Underwriter Certification of Nuclear Power Slides, Part 1 PDF

A. Underwriter Certification of Nuclear Power Slides, Part 2 PDF

A. Spent Nuclear Fuel Slides PDF

A. LNT Slides PDF

A. What about TMI, Fukushima, Chernobyl Slides PDF

C. Nuclear Power's Economics Suck Slides PDF

C. Slides for Talking Nuclear, Stage 1 PDF

C. Wilderness Preservation to Rural Industrialization Slides PDF

Tritium

B. Trivial Tritium substack PDF

C. Karma at Monticello substack PDF

D. Makhijani's Exploring Tritium Dangers substack

The Two Lies

A*. The Two Lies that Killed Nuclear Power 2.0 substack PDF

A. What about TMI/Fukushima/Chernobyl? Slides PDF

B. Honesty is the Best Policy substack PDF

C. Teller and the Two Lies substack PDF

C. The Two Lies and the War in Ukraine substack PDF

C. The Great Nuclear Revival that Never Was substack

D. The Two Lies that Killed Nuclear Power OLD substack PDF

Underwriter Certification

A*. Underwriter Certification of Nuclear Power, 2.0 substack PDF

A. Underwriter Certification of Nuclear Power (Manual) PDF

A. Underwriter Certification of Nuclear Power Slides, Part 1 PDF

A. Underwriter Certification of Nuclear Power Slides, Part 2 PDF

A. President’s Speech on the Power Grid substack PDF

A. Yes, we could have another Chernobyl substack PDF

B. Underwriter Certification and the Banks substack PDF

B. The Political Feasibility of UCert substack PDF

B. Is there a Cotwus out there? substack PDF

B. Nimby or Yimby substack PDF

B. The Price Anderson Suicide Pact substack PDF

B. Setting the UCert Insurance Cap substack

B. The GKG Manifesto PDF

C. The NuScale Debacle substack PDF

C. Preparing for the Blackouts substack

C. Implementing Underwriter Certification of Nuclear Power substack

C. Only Autocracy Can Save Nuclear Power substack PDF

C. A 50 million dollar hairline crack substack PDF

C. Cleaving the Gordian Knot substack

C. Release Pamphlets (Draft) PDF

C. A letter to Vivek substack

C. Market based regulation of nuclear power substack PDF

D. Compensating Radiation Harm substack PDF