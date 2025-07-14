Gordian Knot News

Gordian Knot News

Home
Notes
Site Directory
Glossary
Archive
About
The Wall Street Journal Article on LNT
Error: the Nobel prizes to Lindahl, Modrich and Sancar for DNA repair were awarded in 2015, not 2018.
  
Jack Devanney
7
Version vI of How We Can Make Nuclear Safe Again
Talk about a Freudian slip!!!
  
Jack Devanney
3
Nuclear Reorganization Act, Version 2
Version 2 of the GKG's proposed Nuclear Reorganization Act has been uploaded to Nuclear Reorganization Act Draft.
  
Jack Devanney
4
Nuclear Reorganization Act Draft
The Gordian Knot Group's legislative department has produced a preliminary draft of the Nuclear Reorganization Act. A PDF of the draft has been posted…
  
Jack Devanney
6

June 2025

The Nuclear Reorganization Act
Repackaging Underwriter Certification
  
Jack Devanney
26
Why can't the NRC be like the FAA?
Figure 1.
  
Jack Devanney
3
Is there a third way?
Figure 1.
  
Jack Devanney
15
The Hansen Firing
The Trump administration is going down the wrong route.
  
Jack Devanney
12
EU Needs 205 Billion Euros for 11 GW's of Nukes
This post has a major error.
  
Jack Devanney
9
A Doubly Providential Gift Rejected
Jason Crawford has written a perceptive series of articles on the role of technology in human progress.
  
Jack Devanney
8
Radiation Harm Models don't know Safe
Correction: the incorrect statement about EPA’s CERCLA limit was inadvertently left in.
  
Jack Devanney
3
The NRC is not dangerous; it's deadly.
Figure 1.
  
Jack Devanney
9
© 2025 Jack Devanney
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture