The Wall Street Journal Article on LNT
Error: the Nobel prizes to Lindahl, Modrich and Sancar for DNA repair were awarded in 2015, not 2018.
Jul 14
Jack Devanney
26
7
Version vI of How We Can Make Nuclear Safe Again
Talk about a Freudian slip!!!
Jul 13
Jack Devanney
10
Nuclear Reorganization Act, Version 2
Version 2 of the GKG's proposed Nuclear Reorganization Act has been uploaded to Nuclear Reorganization Act Draft.
Jul 9
Jack Devanney
5
Nuclear Reorganization Act Draft
The Gordian Knot Group's legislative department has produced a preliminary draft of the Nuclear Reorganization Act. A PDF of the draft has been posted…
Jul 5
Jack Devanney
15
June 2025
The Nuclear Reorganization Act
Repackaging Underwriter Certification
Jun 29
Jack Devanney
21
Why can't the NRC be like the FAA?
Figure 1.
Jun 23
Jack Devanney
31
Is there a third way?
Figure 1.
Jun 21
Jack Devanney
20
The Hansen Firing
The Trump administration is going down the wrong route.
Jun 19
Jack Devanney
19
EU Needs 205 Billion Euros for 11 GW's of Nukes
This post has a major error.
Jun 17
Jack Devanney
22
A Doubly Providential Gift Rejected
Jason Crawford has written a perceptive series of articles on the role of technology in human progress.
Jun 14
Jack Devanney
17
Radiation Harm Models don't know Safe
Correction: the incorrect statement about EPA’s CERCLA limit was inadvertently left in.
Jun 13
Jack Devanney
18
The NRC is not dangerous; it's deadly.
Figure 1.
Jun 11
Jack Devanney
29
